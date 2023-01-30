Loadshedding to continue at stage four

Stage four loadshedding has been implemented on Monday and willl continue until further notice, said Eskom on Sunday.
The power utility said since Saturday a unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo and Majuba power stations suffered breakdowns and are undergoing repairs, while a unit each at Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.
Meanwhile, the return to service of a unit each at Duvha, Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed.
Large areas of Johannesburg are also experiencing water shortages.
#JoburgUpdates: Recovery of Eikenhof system.^PM pic.twitter.com/eGHeiwMoG3
— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) January 30, 2023
