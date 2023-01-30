Loadshedding to continue at stage four

Stage four loadshedding has been implemented on Monday and willl continue until further notice, said Eskom on Sunday.

The power utility said since Saturday a unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo and Majuba power stations suffered breakdowns and are undergoing repairs, while a unit each at Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

Meanwhile, the return to service of a unit each at Duvha, Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed.

Large areas of Johannesburg are also experiencing water shortages.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here