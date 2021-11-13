Local Designer Gert Johan Coetzee Gives Barbie an African Look

Johannesburg- The World’s most famous doll, Barbie, has collaborated with renowned fashion SA designer, Gert Johan Coetzee.

The talented fashionista created a new ready to wear titled The Barbie Loves Gert collection which comprises 31 looks.

But the collection is unique in that it celebrates the uniqueness of South Africans.

“I wanted Barbie to experience South Africa to its fullest by integrating an array of South African cultural elements into the collection. Striking pink from the Pedi culture is complimented by geometric patterns inspired by the Zulu culture. Using South African beadwork in black and white, I took inspiration from the Xhosa culture, I wanted this collection to encapsulate a truly South African experience,” said Coetzee.

The collection includes both a couture dress and 15 ready to wear items.

Coetzee described his finale piece as a “one-of-a-kind gown.

He said that over three thousand genuine rhinestone crystals and pearls were manually applied to the fabric to create the replica for Barbie.

“The dress is made of more than 40 meters of bright pink tulle ruches and the entire construction took over 50 meticulous hours to create.”

Together with the Europa Art Group they also created the shoes for the collection, with five different items, each item will be available in two colours.

Scott Hobson Country Manager Mattel South Africa (PTY) LTD said that as the most diverse fashion doll in the market with over 170 different looks, shapes and sizes, Barbie continued to show the impact of representation.

“We are absolutely honoured and inspired to be working with South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee whose work embodies these values,” said Hobson.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom