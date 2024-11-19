Local film industry projected to rake in R5.2bn in 2025

South Africa’s film industry continues to make significant strides towards attracting international filmmakers. This attraction also boosts the tourism industry in a huge way.

Since November last year to June this year, foreign-owned film production houses have brought in investment totalling R2.52-billion. With projections exceeding R5-billion by October 2025.

According to Bobby Amm, CEO of the Commercial Producers Association South

Africa (CPASA), this flow underscores South Africa’s position as a global hub for film production. It is delivering direct economic benefits while enhancing the country’s standing in the business, tourism, and travel sectors.

Hotel bookings injected nearly R148m into SA’s hospitality industry

He said that from November last year to August, international production crews booked over 59, 000 hotel bed nights. This injected nearly R148-million into South Africa’s hospitality industry. With an average spend of R2,500 per night.

“It is also important to note that film production has a strong multiplier effect. It has been estimated that for every Rand spent on film production in South Africa, an additional R2.50 is generated in the local economy,” said Amm.

James Byrne, founder of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) confirmed the facts.

“The financial impact of international productions reaches far beyond the film sector. Our unique locations, skilled crews, and competitive exchange rates have been the key factors. They have positioned South Africa as a top destination for global film projects. This activity not only fuels job creation. But it invigorates local businesses and fosters growth across multiple sectors.

“With the right support, the South African film industry will continue to catalyse economic expansion and international tourism.”

Young people reaping rewards

The film industry’s contribution in the country has also seen a rise of many youngsters. They captivated audiences with their talent. Also employment of local crew members to work on production sets across the country. This created thousands of jobs for South Africans and boosted the tourism economy.

Neo Mokuene of the Young Creatives Challenge (YCSC) also confirmed the details.

“The South African film industry is not just about storytelling. It’s about creating a platform for young people to step into their power.

“Through initiatives like the YCSC, we are nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. By equipping them with tools, resources, and opportunities to shape their futures.

“And by embracing youth-driven innovation and talent, we not only solidify our position as a global leader in film. We also ensure sustainable job creation and skills development. The potential of South Africa’s youth is limitless, and the film industry is their stage.”

