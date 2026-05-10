Locals must look beyond posh places for rentals

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor and DA leader, has rejected suggestions the city should intervene in the rental market where sky-rocketing prices are pushing people out of the sought-after areas along the Atlantic seaboard and the City Bowl.

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