Locals must look beyond posh places for rentals

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor and DA leader, has rejected suggestions the city should intervene in the rental market where sky-rocketing prices are pushing people out of the sought-after areas along the Atlantic seaboard and the City Bowl.
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- Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, also DA leader, has dismissed calls for city intervention in the rental market.
- Rental prices are sharply increasing, especially in popular areas like the Atlantic seaboard and the City Bowl.
- The rising costs are causing displacement concerns among residents in these sought-after locations.
- Despite these issues, Hill-Lewis opposes city involvement in regulating or controlling rental rates.
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