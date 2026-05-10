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Locals must look beyond posh places for rentals

By Queenin Masuabi
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 21:Geordin Hill-Lewis at the announcement of the next wave of Western Cape mayoral candidates at Sun Square Gardens on April 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The candidates will contest leadership of their respective local governments in the upcoming local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor and DA leader, has rejected suggestions the city should intervene in the rental market where sky-rocketing prices are pushing people out of the sought-after areas along the Atlantic seaboard and the City Bowl.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, also DA leader, has dismissed calls for city intervention in the rental market.
  • Rental prices are sharply increasing, especially in popular areas like the Atlantic seaboard and the City Bowl.
  • The rising costs are causing displacement concerns among residents in these sought-after locations.
  • Despite these issues, Hill-Lewis opposes city involvement in regulating or controlling rental rates.
  • The article is featured in the Sunday World e-edition, accessible via the provided link.
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