Londie London to press charges against Gagasi FM’s Minnie Ntuli

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Londiwe Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, has announced her decision to open a case of common assault and defamation of character against Minnie Ntuli, a popular radio presenter at Gagasi FM.

Zulu made the announcement during part 2 of the RHOD Season 5 reunion, which aired on Friday, 11 July 2025, following weeks of growing public criticism towards Ntuli for her behaviour on the show.

The decision comes after the reunion aired an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that had previously not been shown to viewers.

Heated altercation

In the video, Ntuli, who joined the RHOD cast in Season 5, is seen getting personal and physically poking Zulu in the forehead during a heated altercation.

Despite the provocation, Zulu remains calm and refrains from retaliating.

The clip left viewers and fellow housewives stunned.

“That was horrific to watch. I had heard about the altercation, but what happened there is assault. I have zero respect for Minnie. I’m shocked,” said cast member Jojo Robinson.

Several other cast members expressed similar sentiments. They noted that while Ntuli had clashed with many during the season, this was the most extreme behaviour yet.

Ntuli did attempt to apologise and requested a face-to-face meeting to resolve the issue. However, Zulu firmly rejected the offer.

Apology not accepted

“I don’t accept her apology, and I don’t want to see her. I will open a case of assault and defamation of character. If she was at the reunion, I’d be serving her with papers already. She’s vile and deserves to spend at least two weeks behind bars,” Zulu said during the reunion.

Zulu also accused Ntuli of spreading malicious falsehoods about her throughout the season. These include rumours that allegedly damaged her personal and professional reputation.

Ntuli, who is also a DJ and well-known media personality in KwaZulu-Natal, has faced sustained backlash from both viewers and cast members during her debut RHOD season.

Many accused her of bullying, being disrespectful, and consistently stirring conflict between housewives.

Absence for reunion

Her absence from the reunion was also noted by the show’s host, MaBlerh.

“Minnie’s absence has actually brought the group closer. She was implicated in nearly every fallout this season.”

Social media erupted following the reunion episode. Many demanded accountability from both Ntuli and her employer, Gagasi FM.

One Twitter/X user, Lulama Dlamini, wrote: “Minnie must never be seen in the media industry ever again. I don’t ever want to see her. I’m so mad, haibo!”

Another X user, Patience_ZN, tagged Gagasi FM directly.

“We want an apology from your employee before she goes on air again. Until then, we do not want to hear her voice.”

Many echoed similar sentiments, with calls for suspension or even termination from her radio post.

Producer downplays issue

While Gagasi FM has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, questions were sent to Minnie Ntuli. She had not responded at the time of publishing.

Sam Kelly, executive producer of Real Housewives of Durban, responded to the controversy.

“We’re aware of the feedback. And we understand that reality TV, especially when it’s unscripted and rooted in real experiences, can bring out strong reactions. Casting and storytelling are always evolving. And we value all perspectives shared.”

