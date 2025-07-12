Londie London to press charges against Minnie Ntuli, as Gagasi FM issues statement

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Londiwe Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, has announced her decision to open a case of common assault and defamation of character against Minnie Ntuli, a popular radio presenter at Gagasi FM.

Zulu made the announcement during part 2 of the RHOD Season 5 reunion, which aired on Friday, 11 July 2025, following weeks of growing public criticism towards Ntuli for her behaviour on the show.

The decision comes after the reunion aired an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that had previously not been shown to viewers.

Heated altercation

In the video, Ntuli, who joined the RHOD cast in Season 5, is seen getting personal and physically poking Zulu in the forehead during a heated altercation.

Despite the provocation, Zulu remains calm and refrains from retaliating.

The clip left viewers and fellow housewives stunned.

“That was horrific to watch. I had heard about the altercation, but what happened there is assault. I have zero respect for Minnie. I’m shocked,” said cast member Jojo Robinson.

Several other cast members expressed similar sentiments. They noted that while Ntuli had clashed with many during the season, this was the most extreme behaviour yet.

Ntuli did attempt to apologise and requested a face-to-face meeting to resolve the issue. However, Zulu firmly rejected the offer.

Apology not accepted

“I don’t accept her apology, and I don’t want to see her. I will open a case of assault and defamation of character. If she was at the reunion, I’d be serving her with papers already. She’s vile and deserves to spend at least two weeks behind bars,” Zulu said during the reunion.

Zulu also accused Ntuli of spreading malicious falsehoods about her throughout the season. These include rumours that allegedly damaged her personal and professional reputation.

Ntuli, who is also a DJ and well-known media personality in KwaZulu-Natal, has faced sustained backlash from both viewers and cast members during her debut RHOD season.

Many accused her of bullying, being disrespectful, and consistently stirring conflict between housewives.

Absence for reunion

Her absence from the reunion was also noted by the show’s host, MaBlerh.

“Minnie’s absence has actually brought the group closer. She was implicated in nearly every fallout this season.”

Social media erupted following the reunion episode. Many demanded accountability from both Ntuli and her employer, Gagasi FM.

One Twitter/X user, Lulama Dlamini, wrote: “Minnie must never be seen in the media industry ever again. I don’t ever want to see her. I’m so mad, haibo!”

Another X user, Patience_ZN, tagged Gagasi FM directly.

“We want an apology from your employee before she goes on air again. Until then, we do not want to hear her voice.”

Many echoed similar sentiments, with calls for suspension or even termination from her radio post.

Producer downplays issue

Questions were sent to Minnie Ntuli. She had not responded at the time of publishing.

Sam Kelly, executive producer of Real Housewives of Durban, responded to the controversy.

“We’re aware of the feedback. And we understand that reality TV, especially when it’s unscripted and rooted in real experiences, can bring out strong reactions. Casting and storytelling are always evolving. And we value all perspectives shared.”

Gagasi FM issues statement

Gagasi FM has since issued a statement, they wrote: “Gagasi FM has noted with concern the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, in which one of our presenters, Minnie Ntuli, is seen involved in a confrontation that escalates into a physical altercation with a fellow cast member.

“Like many of our listeners and members of the public, we were shocked and disappointed

by what we saw. While The Real Housewives of Durban is an independent production and

separate from Gagasi FM, we acknowledge that Minnie’s conduct on the show has had an impact on both our brand and the community we serve.

“In previous seasons, we have seen other cast members on the show engage in moments of conflict and even attempted physical confrontations.

“What gives us hope is that, in many of these instances, reconciliation has been possible. And relationships have been mended. At Gagasi FM, we remain firmly against all forms of bullying, aggression, and disrespect.

We also believe in the power of accountability, personal growth, and open dialogue.

“We actively engaged with Minnie to address the matter responsibly and constructively. She took full accountability for her actions. She… expressed deep remorse, and wrote an apology letter to the show’s production company and cast members. It is intended to be read at the show’s reunion.

Minnie seeking professional help

“She also committed to seeking professional assistance to better manage her emotional responses. Steps we fully support,” continues the Gagasi FM statement.

Our focus is on promoting reconciliation. Both Minnie and the other cast member are

professionals in the media industry. And it is likely they will work together again in future.

“As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness, and mutual respect. We assure our listeners, clients, and partners that we are treating this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves. We appeal for calm and patience as we work through this process. It is guided by our values and the hope for a peaceful resolution,” the statement concludes.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content