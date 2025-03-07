Londie London’s ex-lover Mabonga killed at Sandton night club

Popular businessman Sphamandla Mabonga, who is the ex-lover of reality star and singer Londie London, has been killed in a shootout at an upmarket nightclub.

According to sources, the shooting incident took place on 24 Central outside the famous nightclub LIV in Sandton. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

When contacted for comment on Friday morning, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the shooting to Sunday.

“The police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of three people and left four injured last night, March 6 2025 at a restaurant in Sandton,” said Nevhuhulwi.

According to police, a man with a firearm wanted to enter the restaurant, which has a no firearm policy. And that is when the altercation started, leading to a shooting between the man’s bodyguards and security guards.

“Two of the bodyguards were declared dead on the scene while five victims (the man, two patrons, a CPF (community police forum) member and a security guard), were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man who started this, has previously been arrested for a shooting incident also in Sandton last year. Currently no one has been arrested, and police investigations continue.”

In January 2024, Mabonga was arrested following a shooting incident. He had to be treated in hospital after he was shot in the ribs following a shootout at Tempo nightclub in Sandton.

At the time Sunday World reported that Mabonga was admitted at Mediclinic Morningside. He had been involved involved in an argument with another patron at the packed nightclub when he was shot in the ribs.

In March 2024, Mabonga was detained on suspicion of starting a fight with the nightclub’s security guards in the Johannesburg suburb of Sunninghill.

He was reported to have started shooting at security personnel after they turned him away from the club after he was seen carrying a gun and was denied entry.

Following his arrest in January 2024, it emerged that Mabonga was being investigated for other matters, including assaulting a female journalist at Konka, a popular nightclub that was frequented by celebrities in Pimville, Soweto.

He was also under investigation for allegedly using fraudulent means to purchase cars from a financial institution.

