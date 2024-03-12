Londie London’s ex-lover spends weekend at Sun City prison

Controversial businessman Sphamandla Mabonga spent the weekend at Sun City Correctional Services after his case was remanded on Thursday.

Mabonga, who made headlines following his public relationship with media personality Londie London last year, was arrested after an appearance for another court matter at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

He was arrested after the court session on Wednesday and appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, where the matter was postponed to Wednesday this week.

Mabonga is being investigated for allegedly defrauding a financial institution after he allegedly purchased vehicles fraudulently.

Shooting at Tempo nightclub

He is also set to appear at the Randburg magistrate’s court on April 24 relating to a shooting incident that occurred at Tempo nightclub in January.

At the time, he was arrested for allegedly initiating an altercation with the nightclub’s security personnel in Sunninghill, a suburb in Johannesburg.

He is said to have started shooting at security after they turned him away from the nightclub after he was refused entry with a firearm.

Following his arrest in January, it emerged that Mabonga was being investigated for other matters, including assaulting a female journalist at Konka nightclub in Kliptown, Soweto.

It seems trouble follows the businessman, as Sunday World reported a week ago that popular podcaster MacG tried to open a case against him after he allegedly intimidated him over the phone.

Podcast and Chill

Mabonga said he did not intimidate MacG, born Macgyver Mukwevho, but was merely warning him to stop talking about him on Podcast and Chill, his YouTube channel.

“I just told him not to put my name in his things. I told him that I am capable of hitting people, so he must not do that. He must get my name out of his YouTube things,” Mabonga said at the time.

Mabonga hogged the spotlight in 2023 as the new man in former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London’s life following her nasty split from the father of her children.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content