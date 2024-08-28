‘Longwe shot himself in the foot during struggle with Senzo’

Longwe Twala, the son of famous music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, shot himself in the foot during a fight with soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

This happened on the night Meyiwa was killed, according to advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer for accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Mngomezulu said he would call a witness to testify on behalf of Sibiya. Sibiya’s witness will state that there were three shots fired inside the house when Meyiwa was killed.

Mngomezulu stated that the witness will testify that one shot hit Longwe’s then girlfriend, Zandile Khumalo. The other shot hit Meyiwa, and the last one penetrated Longwe’s ankle.

Mngomezulu revealed this information during the cross-examination of state witness and ballistic expert, Lt-Col Christian Mangena, at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Longwe was present when Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26, 2014.

In addition to Khumalo and her mother Gladness, others present in the house were Khumalo’s sister Zandile, the former boyfriend of Zandile, Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.

Mngomezulu alleged that after shooting himself in the foot, Longwe’s wound became septic and he had to seek medical attention.

Three shots fired

“State witnesses Mthokozisi Thwala, Zandile, and Tumelo Madlala told this court that three shots were fired,” said Mngomezulu.

“A witness will come and testify for accused number one that three shots were fired inside the house and not two.

“Another exhibit not found at the scene was with Longwe until it was taken out of his foot from his ankle.

“The witness will tell the court that three shots were fired inside the house. One caused injury to Zandile on her leg; the other shot was when Longwe shot himself on the leg during the struggle with Meyiwa, and the third shot killed Meyiwa.

These shots are not in any sequence.

“After the incident, Longwe’s wound became septic. He went to see the late Dr Mbadzani, and he was referred to Dr Modise at Rand Hospital so that the bullet could be taken out.”

Mangena said he is not aware of any injuries sustained by Longwe at the crime scene.

He said from the evidence he found at the murder scene, only two shots were fired and only two bullets could be accounted for.

“Inside the house, there were two shots fired. Maybe the other shot was fired outside the house where no damage or evidence could be found,” said Mangena.

Shot in a standing position

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position.

The bullet went through his chest and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined to be a bullet that hit his heart and lung.

This is the second time Mangena has been called to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

In August last year, he said the gun that was found on accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter, is the same one that killed Meyiwa.

Mangena also testified that he was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The trial continues.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content