Longwe Twala could be called in to explain ‘injury’ after Senzo Meyiwa’s death

The Pretoria High Court has recommended that Longwe Twala, the son of renowned music producer Sello Chicco Twala, be subpoenaed to appear in court and explain the manner he was walking following the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng made the statement on Monday in response to the defence’s request that Twala be called to explain his purported appearance in an eNCA video clip.

The footage reportedly shows Twala walking on October 27, 2014, a day after Meyiwa was fatally shot at the Vosloorus home of his then lover, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The state, led by Adv George Baloyi, questioned the first accused, Muzi Sibiya, on whether Twala’s walk in the video resembled that of someone who had shot himself in the ankle.

Sibiya’s lawyer casts doubts

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, Sibiya’s late lawyer, made the claim about Twala shooting himself, according to Baloyi.

Sibiya said he could not say how someone who had shot themselves would walk.

His defence lawyer, Adv Charles Mnisi, objected, questioning whether the person in the footage was indeed Twala.

“To assist the court, we will request that the state bring this Longwe Twala to appear before us so we can observe his walk, as was done during the inspection in loco,” Mnisi said.

He further said he does not know Twala, so he requests to see him in court.

Mokgoatlheng stated that there is only one Longwe Twala, the son of Sello Chicco Twala, and Baloyi replied by saying the defence is free to call Twala if they so wish.

The late lawyer wanted Twala to testify

Mnisi, however, argued that it was improper for the state to introduce Twala into evidence. The judge recalled that the late Mngomezulu had previously indicated he would call Twala as a witness.

“Mngomezulu said he would call Twala, and his testimony would be that he accidentally shot Meyiwa during an argument with Zandi Khumalo, who was his girlfriend at the time,” said the judge.

When Mnisi asked whether the court could formally subpoena Twala, Mokgoatlheng confirmed: “Yes, you can.”

Baloyi added that while the state’s case had closed, the defence could request the subpoena through the court.

