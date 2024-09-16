Longwe Twala’s case postponed after he hires new lawyer

The Randburg magistrate’s court has postponed the case against Longwe Twala to September 25 following a brief appearance on Monday.

His new legal representative requested a postponement to consult and familiarise himself with the case prior to a bail application.

This after Longwe was taken into custody following the filing of a theft complaint by his father, prominent producer Chicco Twala, two weeks ago.

The musician claimed that his son ransacked his studio and stole studio equipment from the family home while he was in the US.

He opened a case against two of his sons, Longwe and Sello, who were later released after their first court appearance.

Sello was released after the National Prosecuting Authority stated that it did not have enough evidence to link him to the crime.

Longwe did not kill Senzo

Twala told the media that he does not believe that Longwe was a suspect in the murder of Bafana-Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

However, he said he could not sit by and watch a drug addict continuously steal from him and be silent.

“Regarding the Senzo Meyiwa case, I know that he did not do it. He is a thief and a druggie, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense,” Twala said.

“Whatever people are saying about him, I know he won’t do that. I have a beautiful relationship with Senzo’s mom.

“I speak to Senzo’s family all the time, and if Senzo’s mom loves me, who are they? Those haters.”

Substance abuse

According to Twala, the studio equipment cost about R200 000.

“I had a meeting with both my sons before I left for the US; I did this because I knew that Longwe, especially, would go astray,” Twala said.

“I knew it. He is my son; I love him, but I would rather see him spending time in jail, whether it’s life or what, than see him suffer in the streets or hurting other people.”

Twala further said his son has been struggling with substance abuse, and he has been trying to get him the help he needs.

“He has been to rehab more than 30 times; I have even lost count.”

