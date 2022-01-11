Look: Fans think Musa Mseluku’s wife will be Laconco’s “mnge’ on RHOD

Johannesburg- Showmax has revealed its newest cast for the return of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The season is set to hit the screens this January and many cannot wait for Thobile Khumalo Mseleku to be part of the cast.

Many feel that with Ayanda Ncwane gone, MaKhumalo will be Laconco’s “mnge’.

Yeah I agree Rich Housewives should be about filthy rich people, people with kids who go to private schools, we need to see Ferraris, designer clothes, mansions. That's the original concept behind the show. Makhumalo doesn't fit. — Thembeka Mpisane (@UhurusFirstWife) January 11, 2022

Didn't MaKhumalo tell us she now lives in Durban and only goes home during the weekend? 🤪 https://t.co/5stdFhJZY3 — Koketso Be (@KoketsoBe) January 11, 2022

I can't wait for Makhumalo and Laconco together 😍 — Nolwazi (Beyoncé's version) (@LifeAsLwazi) January 11, 2022

MaKhumalo must fix her IG feed pls 😭 — ‏ﹰ (@zoxy_money) January 11, 2022

Tla re bone if LaConco and MaKhumalo will hit it off.. — Fan(dom) of the Opera (@bbyTAGs) January 11, 2022

I just hope the show won't be about Mseleku…we want to know more about Makhumalo, not sthembu… — ❤Mama Tshelo❤ (@lesego4145) January 11, 2022

I know that Makhumalo is just here for 1 season cause it’s not going to work. #RHODurban — My 2022 🕯 (@TsietsiM4) January 11, 2022

I love MaKhumalo and I think #uthandonesthembu is an okay show but…I hope she fits in with the #RHODurban cast. I don’t want SAn reality shows to take a turn and become like all other SAn shows where we see the same face on 5 different idk — Three Wick Candle (@prettygyallwa) January 11, 2022

Just ended another season of Uthando Nesthembu soon we'll be watching MaKhumalo talking about fertility again😭😭 https://t.co/JNPB6o3WnH pic.twitter.com/o0WPib3VAz — Traditional Medicines (@Herbs_foryou) January 11, 2022

You get🥺 but with LaConvo and MaKhumalo it's a bang already😂😌 — Bokamoso💜🦁 (@BOKAMOS15865880) January 11, 2022

So happy that Makhumalo is doing this for herself, Thobile deserves to be in a space where she won't be reminded daily that she doesn't have kids…or manipulated, hope she enjoys herself and not be a mediator to every squabble and stays away from Nonku. 😎#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/Ir02RM77ak — BeInspired (@Tsigwili) January 11, 2022

MaKhumalo ngiyamtsandza but does she have Real Housewives standards?🥺

Intfo lamtomhleba yona Nonku kuma diaries akhe 😂😭💔 — 𝓘𝓷𝓴𝓱𝓸𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓪👑 (@Indlovu_lencane) January 11, 2022

DJ Tiras Wife can fit here, we want to see those Feraris and G wagons😍😍😍😍 *forgive my spelling, i dont have a problem with Makhumalo but i dont think she fits here, she is suitable for their show only — Nokxy29 (@NokwaziKhuzway8) January 11, 2022

I am sad that Ayanda is not coming back and again I am happy thata Makhumalo is in the new season🥺♥️ https://t.co/FUybSqWQGk — Bokamoso💜🦁 (@BOKAMOS15865880) January 11, 2022

I loved Laconco , Ayanda and Phupho trio honestly 🥺 with Makhumalo on the new season it would have been a bang!!! https://t.co/06DbU9Eus2 pic.twitter.com/gppRo3EV5J — Bokamoso💜🦁 (@BOKAMOS15865880) January 11, 2022

I love MaKhumalo, but she is tooo soft for this show — Zingisa Satywa (@ZingisaSatywa) January 10, 2022

LaConco uzotshomana no Makhumalo ngoku. Babe fake matured bobabini. — Mama ka Liyema (@sphoshieq) January 10, 2022

Patiently waiting for MaKhumalo to host her rich friends e Mzumbe #RHODurban — GEZEKAYA (@RealThembaM) January 10, 2022

Makhumalo is so boring and fake. She’s going to do a lot of **s licking, trying to get everyone to like her 😏 — mademoiselleDee (@Theemademoisel) January 10, 2022

