Look: Inside former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo’s umembeso

Johannesburg- Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her fiance’ Ze Nxumalo celebrated their traditional umembeso ceremony this past weekend.

Tamaryn and the Johannesburg-based entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo announced their engagement in April earlier this year.

Tamaryn and Ze have been together since 2018 and Ze went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage in April.

The Former Miss SA has represented South Africa in the Miss Universe 2018 competition and was placed, first runner-up.

“Woke up on this morning to the sound of rain and I remember thinking this is God showering us with His blessings. It might be a muddy day but so it will be. Then at 11am, just as our event started, the clouds gave way and the beauty of my home town revealed itself as the sun shon down on us. I’m so happy to have introduced my new family and friends to Paarl,” she said.

“I could not have asked for a more fun, loving special day celebrating with God at the center. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes. We really appreciate it,” she wrote.

Check out these stunning pictures from the Umembeso ceremony.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma