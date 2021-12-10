Look: Mkhadzi launches her new Kicks Sportwear sneaker ‘Kokovha’

Johannesburg – Award-winning artist Makhadzi continues to come up trumps as she steps into the festive season with a brand new and better ‘sole’.

Yesterday, Makhadzi officially launched her own brand of sneakers called Kokovha in collaboration with Kicks Sportwear at Mall of Africa, Midrand.

Kokovha is a limited edition brand of sneakers with a splash of colours, currently available on the Kick Sportswear website for R1 199.

In November this year, the superstar announced the ground breaking deal with the shoe brand.

“I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120m mega-deal called Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Fans for the past few weeks have been celebrating Makhadzi and they continue to do so.

Tweeps, in particular, are loving her and the sneakers.

See tweeps shower Kokovha with love:

You can pre-order the new #Kokovha sneakers by @MakhadziSA from midnight #Makhadzi This amazing collab with Kick Sportswear 🔥🔥😍 talk about taking space pic.twitter.com/M9EbbzI0zW — Di Helleng 2.0 (@Todi_M2) December 9, 2021

#Makhadzi

For quality check.

Let makhadzi dance wearing the kicks sneakers for 11 minutes and show us the kicks afterwards. Congrats makhadzi. pic.twitter.com/Sm3vXpdh2T — Proudly South African (@Sihle_Tunzi) December 10, 2021

Introducing Kicks kokovha limited Edition, the all new exciting range with a plash of color is now available on our website, pre – order yours #Kokovha Price -R1199

Order on line: https://t.co/udCh0bUzmG

Order on What's up: 065 699 0715@MakhadziSA pic.twitter.com/03y6RqvqBe — Kicks Sportswear (@kickssports_sa) December 10, 2021

