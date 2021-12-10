REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Mkhadzi launches her new Kicks Sportwear sneaker ‘Kokovha’

By Nompilo Zulu
Instagram post: Makhadzi

Johannesburg – Award-winning artist Makhadzi continues to come up trumps as she steps into the festive season with a brand new and better ‘sole’.

Yesterday, Makhadzi officially launched her own brand of sneakers called Kokovha in collaboration with Kicks Sportwear at Mall of Africa, Midrand.

Kokovha is a limited edition brand of sneakers with a splash of colours, currently available on the Kick Sportswear website for R1 199.

In November this year, the superstar announced the ground breaking deal with the shoe brand.

“I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120m mega-deal called Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Read more here: Makhadzi signs mega R120m deal with Kicks sportswear

Fans for the past few weeks have been celebrating Makhadzi and they continue to do so.

Tweeps, in particular, are loving her and the sneakers.

See tweeps shower Kokovha with love:

