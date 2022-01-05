REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: PrinceKaybee and girlfriend Zola welcome their newborn

By Coceka Magubeni
Zola and PrinceKaybee// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- The year 2022 came bearing gifts in celebville as popular DJ PrinceKaybee and his radio personality girlfriend Zola finally shared snaps of their newborn child.

Zola Mhlongo who works for Gagasi FM, a radio station based in Durban has been publicly in a relationship with the ‘Fetch Your Life’ hitmaker for some time and has now been blessed with a bundle of joy.

This comes after the two posted different pictures which had the common factor, the child on their social media accounts.


