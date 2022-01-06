REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Slik Talk bashes DJ Maphorisa in video following Thuli P drama

By Nompilo Zulu
Dj Maphorisa. Image: Instagram

Johannesburg – Last month, YouTuber Slik Talk was defeated in a boxing match against rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The YouTuber is known for constantly criticising celebrities.

This time, he has his claws in Dj Maphorisa.

In his YouTube video, Slik Talk compares Maphorisa to amapiano artist Mr. JazziQ and calls him an ugly “simp” and “clown”.

“I found DJ Maphorisa crying like a simp. I was like what are you doing? You are DJ Mphorisa. He was saying ‘Oh he took her’. Grow up, man. DJ Maphoisa is a rich simp. He is ugly and rich, you can see that he has been ugly for his whole life and only got girls after high school. Then you have Mr. JazziQ who has been a player for his whole life so he took her and dominated,” Slik Talk says in his video.

“He took his girl and put it on his feed. Then what did Maphorisa do? He was like I’m going to unfollow him on Instagram. What type of clown does that? He is a simp,” Slik Talk further said in his video.

Watch the video Slik Talk posted below: 

Thuli P and Dj Maphorsa have been trending since last year, with many speculating that they are an item, with many fans trying to prove this.

See tweeps react to Slik Talk’s video below: 

Also read: Twitter police follow-up on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli P

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes