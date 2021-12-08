VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Gadgets

Look: The most Googled words and phrases in South Africa in 2021

By Coceka Magubeni
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: A visitor passes the Google logo on September 26, 2012 at the official opening party of the Google offices in Berlin, Germany. Although the American company holds 95% of the German search engine market share and already has offices in Hamburg and Munich, its new offices on the prestigious Unter den Linden avenue are its first in the German capital. The Internet giant has been met with opposition in the country recently by the former president's wife, who has sued it based on search results for her name that she considers derogative. The European Commission has planned new data privacy regulations in a country where many residents opted in to have their homes pixeled out when the company introduced its Street View technology. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Google South Africa has announced the top ten lists of most searched words and phrases in the year 2021.

In a statement released by Google South Africa, it was revealed that Squid Game, Shona Ferguson, Euro 2020, SASSA status check, and how to register for the vaccine, topped the list of most searched.

The information on Google search 2021 compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year.

“As the pandemic entered the second year,  ‘Sassa status check’ emerged as the top trending search in 2021 — a reflection of the impact COVID-19 has had on the livelihoods of South Africans. The lists also reveal the country’s uncompromising love of sports and entertainment as ‘Euro 2020’ and  ‘Squid Game’, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, both topped their respective categories,” the statement reads.

Here are the trending searches in 2021.

Trending general searches:

  1. Sassa status check
  2. Euro 2020
  3. Premier League
  4. Shona Ferguson
  5. PSL
  6. Pakistan vs South Africa
  7. Election results
  8. Killer Kau
  9. DMX
  10. Wimbledon

Trending local personalities:

  1. Jacob Zuma
  2. Mpura
  3. Ace Magashule
  4. Zola7
  5. Prince Kaybee
  6. Bishop Makamu
  7. Percy Tau
  8. Noxolo Grootboom
  9. Carl Niehaus
  10. Tatjana Schoenmaker

Trending global personalities

  1. Christian Eriksen
  2. Alec Baldwin
  3. Gabby Petito
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Pete Davidson
  6. Brian Laundrie
  7. Serena Williams
  8. Joe Biden
  9. Lil Nas X
  10. Kyle Rittenhouse

Trending 2021 loss:

  1. Shona Ferguson
  2. Killer Kau
  3. DMX
  4. Jackson Mthembu
  5. Menzi Ngubane
  6. TB Joshua
  7. Prince Phillip
  8. FW de Klerk
  9. Noxolo Maqashalala
  10. King Zwelithini

Trending sport

  1. Euro 2020
  2. Premier League
  3. PSL
  4. Pakistan vs South Africa
  5. T20 World Cup
  6. Wimbledon
  7. La Liga
  8. Champions League
  9. IPL
  10. Man united vs Liverpool

Trending movies and TV shows         

  1. Squid Game
  2. Bridgerton
  3. Red Notice
  4. Black Widow
  5. Skeem Saam teasers
  6. Mortal Kombat
  7. Suicide Squad
  8. No Time to Die
  9. The Good Doctor
  10. Friends Reunion

Trending music searches       

  1. DONDA
  2. Drake – Certified Lover Boy
  3. Adele – Easy On Me
  4. John Wick
  5. J. Cole new album
  6. Osama – Zakes Bantwini
  7. Amapiano songs
  8. Kabza De Small – Asibe Happy
  9. Cha Cha Slide
  10. Umsebenzi Wethu

Trending “What is” general:

  1. What is state of emergency?
  2. What is covid 19            ?
  3. What is human trafficking?
  4. What is happening in Afghanistan?
  5. What is Ivermectin?
  6. What is global warming?
  7. What is substance abuse?
  8. What is Squid Game?
  9. What is Gender Based Violence?
  10. What is happening in South Africa?

Trending “How to” general:    

  1. How to apply for R350 grant?
  2. How to register for vaccine?
  3. How to check matric results online?
  4. How to register to vote online?
  5. How to check Sassa balance?
  6. How to tie a tie?
  7. How to make money online in South Africa?
  8. How to claim UIF online?
  9. How to drink ivermectin for Covid?
  10. How to apply for NSFAS?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes