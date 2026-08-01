Lotto results for Saturday, August 01 2026
Lotto: 09 | 11 | 12 | 24 | 39 |41 Bonus Ball: 16
Lotto Plus 1: 07 | 10 | 27 | 29 | 47 | 51 Bonus Ball: 04
Lotto MAX 5: 06 | 08 | 17 | 35 | 44 | 52 Bonus Ball: 42
- Lotto winning numbers for August 1, 2026, are 09, 11, 12, 24, 39, 41 with bonus ball 16.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 07, 10, 27, 29, 47, 51 with bonus ball 04.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 06, 08, 17, 35, 44, 52 with bonus ball 42.
- The results provide winning and bonus numbers for three separate lottery games.
- Draw date for all results is Saturday, August 1, 2026.