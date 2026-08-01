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Lotto results for Saturday, August 01 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Saturday, August 1 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, August 01 2026

Lotto:                 09 |  11 | 12 | 24 | 39 |41     Bonus Ball: 16

Lotto Plus 1:      07  | 10 | 27 | 29 | 47 | 51      Bonus Ball: 04

Lotto MAX 5:      06 | 08 | 17 | 35 | 44 | 52      Bonus Ball:  42

  • Lotto winning numbers for August 1, 2026, are 09, 11, 12, 24, 39, 41 with bonus ball 16.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 07, 10, 27, 29, 47, 51 with bonus ball 04.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 06, 08, 17, 35, 44, 52 with bonus ball 42.
  • The results provide winning and bonus numbers for three separate lottery games.
  • Draw date for all results is Saturday, August 1, 2026.

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