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Lotto results for Saturday, May 16 2026

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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The lotto results for Saturday, May 16 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, May 16 2026

Lotto:                34 | 40 | 42 | 45 | 56 | 58            Bonus Ball: 52

Lotto Plus 1:      09 | 11 | 15 | 34 | 49 | 53          Bonus Ball: 38

Lotto Plus 2:      08 | 15 | 16| 19 | 25 | 36           Bonus Ball:  11

  • Lotto results for Saturday, May 16, 2026 have been announced.
  • Main Lotto numbers: 34, 40, 42, 45, 56, 58; Bonus Ball: 52.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 09, 11, 15, 34, 49, 53; Bonus Ball: 38.
  • Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 08, 15, 16, 19, 25, 36; Bonus Ball: 11.
  • Results cover the main Lotto draw and two additional Lotto Plus draws.
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