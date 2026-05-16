Lotto results for Saturday, May 16 2026
Lotto: 34 | 40 | 42 | 45 | 56 | 58 Bonus Ball: 52
Lotto Plus 1: 09 | 11 | 15 | 34 | 49 | 53 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 2: 08 | 15 | 16| 19 | 25 | 36 Bonus Ball: 11
- Lotto results for Saturday, May 16, 2026 have been announced.
- Main Lotto numbers: 34, 40, 42, 45, 56, 58; Bonus Ball: 52.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 09, 11, 15, 34, 49, 53; Bonus Ball: 38.
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 08, 15, 16, 19, 25, 36; Bonus Ball: 11.
- Results cover the main Lotto draw and two additional Lotto Plus draws.