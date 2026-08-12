Lotto results for Wednesday, August 12 2026
Lotto: 06 | 11 | 27 | 28 |34 |45 Bonus Ball: 01
Lotto Plus 1: 13 | 16 | 17 | 28 | 42 |46 Bonus Ball: 18
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 05 | 10 | 14 | 27 |52 Bonus Ball: 24
- The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, are 06, 11, 27, 28, 34, and 45, with Bonus Ball 01.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 13, 16, 17, 28, 42, and 46, with Bonus Ball 18.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 03, 05, 10, 14, 27, and 52, with Bonus Ball 24.
- The results were announced for three separate lotteries: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
- Video content related to the Lotto results is available on the Sunday World YouTube channel.