Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, August 12 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, August 12 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, August 12 2026

Lotto:                06 | 11 | 27 | 28 |34 |45     Bonus Ball: 01

Lotto Plus 1:      13 | 16 | 17 | 28 | 42 |46     Bonus Ball: 18

Lotto MAX 5:      03 | 05 | 10 | 14 | 27 |52        Bonus Ball:  24

 

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  • The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, are 06, 11, 27, 28, 34, and 45, with Bonus Ball 01.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 13, 16, 17, 28, 42, and 46, with Bonus Ball 18.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 03, 05, 10, 14, 27, and 52, with Bonus Ball 24.
  • The results were announced for three separate lotteries: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
  • Video content related to the Lotto results is available on the Sunday World YouTube channel.

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