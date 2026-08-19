Lotto results for Wednesday, August 19 2026
Lotto: 10 | 19 | 21 | 40 |50 |51 Bonus Ball: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 22 | 28 | 35 | 37 |48 Bonus Ball: 23
Lotto MAX 5: 05 | 24 | 26 | 27 | 43 |45 Bonus Ball: 23
- The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, are 10, 19, 21, 40, 50, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 07.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 22, 28, 35, 37, and 48 with the Bonus Ball 23.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 05, 24, 26, 27, 43, and 45 with the Bonus Ball 23.
- The draws for Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5 include designated bonus balls.
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