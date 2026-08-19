Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, August 19 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, August 15 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, August 19 2026

Lotto:               10 | 19 | 21 | 40 |50 |51     Bonus Ball: 07

Lotto Plus 1:      02 | 22 | 28 | 35 | 37 |48     Bonus Ball: 23

Lotto MAX 5:      05 | 24 | 26 | 27 | 43 |45        Bonus Ball:  23

 

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  • The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, are 10, 19, 21, 40, 50, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 07.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 22, 28, 35, 37, and 48 with the Bonus Ball 23.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 05, 24, 26, 27, 43, and 45 with the Bonus Ball 23.
  • The draws for Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5 include designated bonus balls.
  • Readers are encouraged to subscribe to the newsletter for more updates.

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