Lotto results for Wednesday, August 26 2026
Lotto: 03 | 08 | 17 | 19 |26 |46 Bonus Ball: 12
Lotto Plus 1: 13 | 18 | 23 | 32 | 33 |45 Bonus Ball: 05
Lotto MAX 5: 09 | 26 | 34 | 47 | 50 |51 Bonus Ball: 48
- The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, are 03, 08, 17, 19, 26, and 46 with a Bonus Ball of 12.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 13, 18, 23, 32, 33, and 45 with a Bonus Ball of 05.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers drawn are 09, 26, 34, 47, 50, and 51 with a Bonus Ball of 48.
- The Lotto draw includes a main set of numbers plus a Bonus Ball for each game.
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Lotto: 03 | 08 | 17 | 19 |26 |46 Bonus Ball: 12
Lotto Plus 1: 13 | 18 | 23 | 32 | 33 |45 Bonus Ball: 05
Lotto MAX 5: 09 | 26 | 34 | 47 | 50 |51 Bonus Ball: 48