Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, July 29 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, July 29 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, July 29 2026

Lotto:                 04 | 15 | 22 | 24 | 41 |52     Bonus Ball: 48

Lotto Plus 1:      03  |10 | 14 | 18 | 26 | 49      Bonus Ball: 38

Lotto MAX 5:      20 | 36 | 37 | 44 | 45 | 51         Bonus Ball:  24

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Lotto results for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, have been announced.
  • Main Lotto numbers: 04, 15, 22, 24, 41, 52; Bonus Ball: 48.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 03, 10, 14, 18, 26, 49; Bonus Ball: 38.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers: 20, 36, 37, 44, 45, 51; Bonus Ball: 24.
  • Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto:                 04 | 15 | 22 | 24 | 41 |52     Bonus Ball: 48

Lotto Plus 1:      03  |10 | 14 | 18 | 26 | 49      Bonus Ball: 38

Lotto MAX 5:      20 | 36 | 37 | 44 | 45 | 51         Bonus Ball:  24

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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