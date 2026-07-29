Lotto results for Wednesday, July 29 2026
Lotto: 04 | 15 | 22 | 24 | 41 |52 Bonus Ball: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 03 |10 | 14 | 18 | 26 | 49 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto MAX 5: 20 | 36 | 37 | 44 | 45 | 51 Bonus Ball: 24
- Lotto results for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, have been announced.
- Main Lotto numbers: 04, 15, 22, 24, 41, 52; Bonus Ball: 48.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 03, 10, 14, 18, 26, 49; Bonus Ball: 38.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers: 20, 36, 37, 44, 45, 51; Bonus Ball: 24.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 04 | 15 | 22 | 24 | 41 |52 Bonus Ball: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 03 |10 | 14 | 18 | 26 | 49 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto MAX 5: 20 | 36 | 37 | 44 | 45 | 51 Bonus Ball: 24