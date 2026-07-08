Lotto results for Wednesday, July 8 2026
Lotto: 11 | 13 | 21| 22 | 29 | 36 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 15 |20 | 21| 28 | 29 | 34 Bonus Ball: 31
Lotto MAX 5: 16 | 28| 37| 44 | 45 | 47 Bonus Ball: 11
- Lotto results for Wednesday, July 8, 2026:
- Lotto main numbers: 11, 13, 21, 22, 29, 36; Bonus Ball: 47
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 15, 20, 21, 28, 29, 34; Bonus Ball: 31
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers: 16, 28, 37, 44, 45, 47; Bonus Ball: 11
- Multiple lottery draws were held on the same day with distinct winning numbers.
- Each draw included a set of six main numbers plus one bonus ball.
- Winning numbers span a wide range across the 1–50 number set.
- Additional video content related to the lottery is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 11 | 13 | 21| 22 | 29 | 36 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 15 |20 | 21| 28 | 29 | 34 Bonus Ball: 31
Lotto MAX 5: 16 | 28| 37| 44 | 45 | 47 Bonus Ball: 11