Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, June 17 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, June 17 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, June 17 2026

Lotto:                08 | 34 | 36| 42 | 51 | 52           Bonus Ball: 18

Lotto Plus 1:      01 | 12 | 19| 26 | 27 | 28          Bonus Ball: 13


Lotto MAX 5:      04 | 12| 16| 20 | 28 | 49           Bonus Ball:  13

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Lotto results for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, have been announced.
  • Winning numbers for the main Lotto are 08, 34, 36, 42, 51, 52 with Bonus Ball 18.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 01, 12, 19, 26, 27, 28 and Bonus Ball 13.
  • Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 04, 12, 16, 20, 28, 49 with Bonus Ball 13.
  • Further video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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