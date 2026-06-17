Lotto results for Wednesday, June 17 2026
Lotto: 08 | 34 | 36| 42 | 51 | 52 Bonus Ball: 18
Lotto Plus 1: 01 | 12 | 19| 26 | 27 | 28 Bonus Ball: 13
Lotto MAX 5: 04 | 12| 16| 20 | 28 | 49 Bonus Ball: 13
- Lotto results for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, have been announced.
- Winning numbers for the main Lotto are 08, 34, 36, 42, 51, 52 with Bonus Ball 18.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 01, 12, 19, 26, 27, 28 and Bonus Ball 13.
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 04, 12, 16, 20, 28, 49 with Bonus Ball 13.
- Further video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel.