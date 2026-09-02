Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 2 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, September 2 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 2 2026

Lotto:              09 | 15 | 21 | 24 |30 |39     Bonus Ball: 34

Lotto Plus 1:    05 | 10 | 12 | 22 |28 |42     Bonus Ball: 23

Lotto MAX 5:    05 | 17 | 26 | 29 |46 |52     Bonus Ball: 24

 

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  • The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, September 2, 2026, are 09, 15, 21, 24, 30, and 39, with the Bonus Ball 34.
  • Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 05, 10, 12, 22, 28, and 42, with the Bonus Ball 23.
  • Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 05, 17, 26, 29, 46, and 52, with the Bonus Ball 24.
  • The Lotto draws include a Bonus Ball for additional winning opportunities.
  • Readers are encouraged to subscribe to the Sunday World newsletter for updates.

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