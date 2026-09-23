Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 23 2026

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Lotto results are out
The lotto results for Wednesday, September 23 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 23 2026

Lotto:              06 | 08 | 14 | 22 |38 |43    Bonus Ball: 15

Lotto Plus 1:    15 | 26 | 35 | 38 |47 |51     Bonus Ball: 08

Lotto MAX 5:    22 | 24 | 25 | 32 |46 |49     Bonus Ball: 51

 

 

  • Lotto results for Wednesday, September 23 2026 Lotto:              06 | 08 | 14 | 22 |38 |43    Bonus Ball: 15 Lotto Plus 1:    15 | 26 | 35 | 38 |47 |51     Bonus Ball: 08 Lotto MAX 5:    22 | 24 | 25 | 32 |46 |49     Bonus Ball: 51     Sunday World

Lotto:              06 | 08 | 14 | 22 |38 |43    Bonus Ball: 15

Lotto Plus 1:    15 | 26 | 35 | 38 |47 |51     Bonus Ball: 08

Lotto MAX 5:    22 | 24 | 25 | 32 |46 |49     Bonus Ball: 51

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.