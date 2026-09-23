Lotto results for Wednesday, September 23 2026
Lotto: 06 | 08 | 14 | 22 |38 |43 Bonus Ball: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 15 | 26 | 35 | 38 |47 |51 Bonus Ball: 08
Lotto MAX 5: 22 | 24 | 25 | 32 |46 |49 Bonus Ball: 51
- Lotto results for Wednesday, September 23 2026 Lotto: 06 | 08 | 14 | 22 |38 |43 Bonus Ball: 15 Lotto Plus 1: 15 | 26 | 35 | 38 |47 |51 Bonus Ball: 08 Lotto MAX 5: 22 | 24 | 25 | 32 |46 |49 Bonus Ball: 51 Sunday World
Lotto: 06 | 08 | 14 | 22 |38 |43 Bonus Ball: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 15 | 26 | 35 | 38 |47 |51 Bonus Ball: 08
Lotto MAX 5: 22 | 24 | 25 | 32 |46 |49 Bonus Ball: 51