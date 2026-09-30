Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 30 2026

By Sunday World
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Lotto results are out
The lotto results for Wednesday, September 30 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 30 2026

Lotto:              03 | 04 | 06 | 07 | 12 | 46        Bonus Ball: 18

Lotto Plus 1:    07 | 18 | 23 | 27 | 43 | 51        Bonus Ball: 04

Lotto MAX 5:    03 | 05 | 31 | 35 | 36 | 48        Bonus Ball: 16

 

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  • The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, September 30, 2026, were 03, 04, 06, 07, 12, and 46 with a Bonus Ball of 18.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 07, 18, 23, 27, 43, and 51 with a Bonus Ball of 04.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers were 03, 05, 31, 35, 36, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 16.
  • The article provides results for three different lottery draws: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
  • The article includes a prompt to subscribe to their newsletter.

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