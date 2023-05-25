Louis Tshakoane, wife get R70k and R50k bail each

The unholy relationship between controversial pastor Sheperd Bushiri and disgraced former Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Louis Tshakoane will be laid bare when the Tshakaones return to court for trial in July.

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court will also hear how Bushiri protected the Tshakoanes when police hunted them down at his hotel in the Free State.

Tshakoane, his wife Susan and their son Louis Tshakaone junior appeared in court on Thursday on charges of theft and fraud amounting to R100-million.

Tshakoane was granted bail of R70 000 and his wife Suzan was granted bail of R50 000.

Magistrate Phindi Keswa gave the couple harsh bail conditions, which included a stern warning to not contact witnesses, not to open new bank accounts and to report to their nearest police station twice a week.

She said: “You must both remain at the address known and confirmed by the state. You must notify the investigating officer should you change your address or wish to travel outside the jurisdictions of Gauteng.

“You mustn’t open new bank accounts except those known to the state. They mustn’t have direct or indirect contact with any state witnesses known to them,” Keswa added.

In their next appearance, the court is expected to hear how the family allegedly swindled unsuspecting investors, including members of Bushiri’s church, Enlightened Christian Gathering (EGC), of monies through their unregistered scheme, Undercover Billionaires.

Tshakoane was arrested at Mamelodi Sundowns communications officer Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane’s funeral in Mamelodi, Pretoria a week ago. This after a warrant of his arrest was issued four years ago for allegedly running a multi-million rand funeral scheme alongside his wife and their son Tshakoane junior.

They allegedly defrauded the ECG church members, where they were senior members, until they disappeared in 2019 after police started investigating them.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said Tshakaone’s role was to do presentations and lure members of Bushiri’s church to invest large sums of money.

“He is reported to have participated in the presentations aimed at enticing potential investors with a promise of high returns. The amount of investments tendered is approximately R100-million,” Mogale said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.