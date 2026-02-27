Low-income earners celebrate as MEC dishes over 42 houses in Mangaung

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements in the Free State, Saki Mokoena, has handed over 42 new houses in Thapelong township in Van Stadensrus and Caleb Motshabi townships in the Mangaung Metro Municipality.

Mokoena and his department have been spearheading the housing project in the province from 2015 to 2018, where the roll-out of houses to the less privileged citizens of province has given many people ownership of new houses.

The project was terminated in 2018 after the department had established that the contractor who was awarded the tender allegedly failed to live up to the expectation of building sustainable properties.

Following the termination, the department went back to the drawing board to make an assessment. And it also sought the services of a new contractor to continue with the project.

The project was revived in 2025 by the department with Mokoena at the helm. Him and his team have since then handed over dozens of houses to qualifying citizens across the province.

MEC Mokoena told Sunday World that the continued project marked a critical milestone of a now revived project. It is delivering on the government commitment to provide quality homes to the people of Free state.

“We have been working effectively as the government of Free State to push our mandate and commitment towards providing services to our people. As the provincial government, we believe that our people should be provided with the services they need. Hence we are hard at work providing homes across the province. We aim to eradicate housing crisis within Free State.

“I must state that as a caring government of the people, we live through the principles of Batho Pele that was established by government in 1997. It aimed to transform public service delivery into a customer-focused, efficient, and accountable system. Thus allowing us as government to build efficient communities, where our children are raised in sustainable environment,” said Mokoena.

“Beneficiaries were a mix of young and old, bringing a balance in the provision of housing. The fulfilment arises from dignity restored for these families. They really needed the state to intervene in their plight. The caring government is the one that works for its people.”

Keitumetse Dineka (65), amother of three from Thapelong, was excited to receive the keys to her new house.

“I am very happy that my family has a beautiful home that we can now call home. I am grateful to the Free State government’s initiative. Where the impoverished are being prioritised and taken into consideration. This action by the government led by the ANC, shows that we are not forgotten as the poor people in the province. I am going to make sure that I buy new sofas and beds to sleep peacefully in my new house,” said Dineka.

Emily van Rooyen (81) a granny from Caleb Motshabi, said God had answered her prayers to have a house.

“I live with my two grandchildren, and for me to have this new house is a great achievement. This also shows that God is forever with me despite my age. And it is through His grace that I received this house from the Free State government.

“I pray that the leaders of the Free State government under the leadership of Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae could continue to do what they are doing in changing the lives of many people in this province. As for MEC Mokoena, I would like to say that he is the best in the province. And he should not get tired as he continues to build many more houses for others,” said Van Rooyen.

Matebello Plaatjies (82) said she was grateful to the government that she now had a beautiful home for her and her three kids.

Disebo Moiloa, 42, also thanked the Free State government when she was handed the keys to her new house.

