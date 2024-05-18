“Talk to the hand”! That seems to be what musician Luke Ntombela has shown DJ Tira and his lawyers by failing to retract her statement following a cease-and-desist letter sent to her in Monday. On Friday, Ntombela took to her Facebook page to alert the music producer that she will not stop speaking out. She wrote: “@djtira....The things that make me feel bad about you are two.1. I am explaining the damage you have done to me. But all you seem to care about is your brand. (You know tarnishing your brand was never my intention),” she said. “2. Even if I tell you that I don’t want anything from you and you don’t explain it to me, you don't hear me. Instead, you try to convince me to come up with the amount of money I want,” she continued. Allegations of sexual assault A week ago, Ntombela unleashed a can of worms when she alleged that she might have been sexually assaulted when she woke up at DJ Tira’s house without a recollection of how it happened. In return, the popular DJ and producer, born, Mthokozisi Khathi, unleashed his lawyers on the musician. This was after an interview she did with Durban-based SABC radio station Ukhozi FM. Ntombela was recently interviewed on Ukhozi FM’s breakfast show and revealed the tit bits. She said that she remembers waking up in bed with the DJ at his home years ago. The songstress said she wants answers as to what happened that night because she cannot remember. According to Ntombela, she went to the DJ’s house that was nearby the studio to request that the e-hailing service pick her up. In the screenshots she shared on Friday, she revealed that DJ Tira was continuing with conversations between himself and a woman representing her, whom he had promised to pay. “To my sister who has negotiated and settled with you, I thank you for being able to resolve your issue. I say that some things we lose are more valuable than money,” she added. All she wants is clarity about what happened She maintained that all she wants from the deejay, is clarity as to what happened on the day. “Now I am left with the problem of the date I have opened, which can only be closed by you. And I said you are not willing. Have you seen how I was insulted? and that’s the least of my worries right now,” she said. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content