Lula campaign urges probe into US consular service suspension

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s campaign has asked the country’s top electoral court to investigate whether the US decision to suspend consular services before Sunday’s presidential election was related to security concerns or constituted election interference, local media reported.

The petition, filed by Lula’s Brasil Pronto Pra Mais coalition with the Superior Electoral Court, argued that the suspension could have portrayed Brazil as unstable on the eve of the vote and benefited opposition candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party.

The US Embassy announced Thursday that consular services at the embassy and its consulates in Brazil would be suspended starting Friday, citing “security concerns” without elaborating. US citizens were advised not to visit US diplomatic facilities, while diplomatic personnel were instructed to work remotely.

The petition requested an investigation into whether opposition figures had coordinated with US government officials in connection with the suspension.