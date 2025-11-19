Lumka Bekindawo shaping news with heart, heritage, and integrity

As the world observes International Journalist Day today (November 19), South Africa reflects on the storytellers who inform, educate, and give a voice to the voiceless.

Among them is Lumka Bekindawo, a journalist and producer whose work is deeply rooted in compassion, curiosity, and cultural pride.

Bekindawo, who forms part of Newzroom Afrika’s Iindaba Zethu, the broadcaster’s Nguni news platform on DStv channel 163, believes storytelling is far more than reporting; it is a bridge that connects communities and preserves language.

Her love for journalism began in Lusikisiki, the small Eastern Cape town that shaped her worldview.

“I grew up watching the news every day; it was a household ritual. My mom read us bedtime stories, and my grandfather never missed a radio bulletin.

“Between them, my passion for reading, storytelling, and current affairs was born,” Bekindawo said.

Adaptability is essential

That early exposure nurtured her voice and rooted her firmly in the values she still carries today: integrity, empathy, and a commitment to people-centred journalism.

Joining Iindaba Zethu felt like a homecoming for Bekindawo.

“The studio is world-class, and the production is on another level. But what stood out most was the professionalism and passion of the journalists.

“When the Nguni news platform launched, I felt seen as a Xhosa woman. It was a space where I knew I could grow.”

Reporting in isiXhosa continues to be one of her greatest joys. “I discover new words every day. IsiXhosa is rich and beautiful, and I’m proud that I get to speak it and work in it.”

Bekindawo’s work often places her in diverse communities, a challenge she embraces with humility and curiosity.

She recalls a day reporting in Soweto, where she encountered a tapestry of languages and cultures within hours.

“I made an effort to learn basic greetings in different local languages. It helped build trust and made interviews more personal. Adaptability is essential in journalism; people can feel when you approach them with respect.”

Credibility is non-negotiable

Balancing multiple stories is a skill she continually sharpens, prioritising urgent stories first, considering available resources, and maintaining clear communication with her team.

“News days can get hectic, but teamwork and planning make everything possible,” Bekindawo said.

As journalism evolves in the digital era, Bekindawo remains firm in her belief that credibility is non-negotiable.

“Quality content will always stand out. We need to stay intentional, ethical, and committed to producing well-researched stories. Platforms may change, but integrity must remain.”

Although passionate about her work, Bekindawo also values time away from the newsroom.

“I love catching up with friends, going on playdates, travelling, trying new foods, discovering music, and, of course, shopping.”

