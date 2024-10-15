Lusikisiki mass murder suspect drops bail application

A parolee and murder suspect in the mass killing in Lusikisiki, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, renounced his bail request at the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

After his initial appearance last week, Myekethe made a brief court appearance wearing a black mask.

Myekethe informed the court through his lawyer that he was withdrawing his bail request.

Luxolo Tyali, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape, stated that although the accused’s attorney did not provide an explanation for the bail cancellation, the state is happy that they did not waste the court’s time.

“With our experience, the accused persons usually abandon bail when the media is still focussing on the case and the courtrooms are packed; once there are not as many people in court, they then reapply,” said Tyali.

The public can rest assured, he continued, that the state will oppose bail if the application is submitted again.

Ballistic evidence still required

“He came in court covered with a mask, and we did not have a problem with that because our job is not to make decisions to satisfy people’s wants, but we want to assure the public that we will oppose bail,” he said.

The case against Myekethe, who previously served 21 years in prison for armed robbery and murder, has been rescheduled for November 26 in order to gather more information.

The state said that additional suspects who have not yet been taken into custody, Myekethe’s cellphone activity, and ballistic evidence were still required.

Myekethe was taken into custody following the murders of 18 people in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

They were killed while preparing for umombulo, an IsiXhosa tradition that marks the end of a mourning period.

Myekethe faces 18 counts of murder and one count of possession of an assault rifle, an AK-47, without a permit.

The NPA said that Myekethe was arrested at his home in Mthimde, Mamfengwini.

