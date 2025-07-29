Lusikisiki massacre suspect wants state to withdraw charges

Mzukisi Ndamase, the alleged mastermind behind the brutal massacre of 18 people in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, has pleaded not guilty to all 24 charges against him as his trial commenced on Monday at the Lusikisiki High Court.

Ndamase, representing himself, arrived in the courtroom carrying a stack of documents, ready to defend his case.

Maintaining the statement he made during his initial court appearance, he argued his innocence, claiming it was impossible for him to have orchestrated the crimes.

“I was already in jail when the crimes took place,” Ndamase told the court.

The charges came after the horrific events in Ngobozana, where 18 lives were senselessly mowed down in a massacre that shocked the nation.

“I have a reason that I can give to the court as to why I say I did not commit these crimes. When these crimes were committed, I was already in jail, 17 years in.

“There was never a point where I was allowed to leave the prison and live a normal life,” he said.

Request for state to drop charges

During his first appearance, he stated that he has been in prison since 2007.

“I have never been out of prison. I believe that the prison is an institution or facility that belongs to the state, and the state was aware that I was in prison, which is under the state.”

He further requested that the state withdraw the 18 charges. The state turned down his request.

Ndamase made an appearance alongside five other men facing charges for the murders of 18 individuals in Lusikisiki. They are also accused of killing a politician in August 2024, a month before the massacre.

The suspects face charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority anticipates an eight-week trial, and all the suspects have abandoned their bail applications.

ALSO READ: Six men linked to Lusikisiki massacre abandon bail bid

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content