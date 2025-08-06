Lusikisiki murder suspect found dead due to ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’

A 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old girlfriend and 49-year-old wife in the Ngobozana Administrative Area on Tuesday morning has been found dead approximately 10km outside Lusikisiki, police have confirmed.

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially released, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary police reports.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police are investigating the matter.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the suspect’s death. At this stage, evidence points to a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Gantana.

Suspect fled scene of shootings

Following the brutal double murder, the suspect allegedly fled the scene in the family’s vehicle. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned by authorities.

According to Gantana, community members played a critical role in the case. They alerted police after discovering a man’s lifeless body in an open field.

“A 9mm pistol was found near the body,” Gantana confirmed.

“The deceased was positively identified as the suspect in the Ngobozana murders.”

Police have opened an inquest docket to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculation as we work to uncover the full details of this tragic incident,” Gantana added.

Mass murder in same community

The double murder and subsequent death of the suspect have left the Ngobozana community in shock.

In September 2024, a tragic mass shooting occurred in Ngobozana Village.

Gunmen attacked two homesteads, killing 18 people and injuring five others. The victims, primarily women (15 women and three men), were gathered for a traditional ceremony, ukukhululwa kwezila ritual. The ritual marked the end of a mourning period for a mother and daughter killed the previous year. Seventeen people died following the execution-style shooting.

An 18th victim died in hospital the following day. Among the victims was a five-year-old child, and a two-month-old baby.

ALSO READ: Six men linked to Lusikisiki massacre abandon bail bid

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content