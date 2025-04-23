‘Chief Albert Luthuli’s banning meant he was seen as a threat’ – Jeff Radebe

The banning of chief Albert Luthuli by the apartheid government did not work as he found other ways to support the movement, said Jeff Radebe, veteran ANC member and the former Minister in the Presidency.

According to Radebe, the banning of the late chief Luthuli meant he was not supposed to meet up with a group of people. He was banned from going to certain places for 12 months.

Banned for 12 months

He was giving his testimony at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the new inquest in the death of Luthuli on Tuesday.

The state read a letter that stipulated what was expected of Luthuli during his banning.

“Those rules in that letter demonstrate without any doubt that the security establishment, especially the then special branch, regarded chief Luthuli as a danger,” he said.

Despite all those banning orders and restrictions, he was able to smartly evade all those restrictions. Radebe said Luthuli was able to have secret meetings with his colleagues in the (ANC) national executive committee throughout that process.

“He had a farm, so it was a very good hideout for secret meetings. I believe that made it possible for him to have all these meetings. Hen was able to meet people that he was not supposed to meet with. According to his restrictions by the racist regime.

Was able to outsmart authorities

“Even after the banning of the ANC in 1961, he was able to discuss very sensitive matters. That is why they regarded him as a very highly dangerous person to the apartheid state,” Radebe added.

Radebe told the court that Luthulu put his money where his mouth was. He supported the ANC financially.

“He was obliged as the leader of the movement, despite the banning. Where possible, he was obliged to give all necessary support, including financial support as we all know. He was a small sugarcane farmer. And he put his money where his mouth was.

“The constitution of the ANC explicitly describes what a president is. It’s a chief directing officer of the ANC. So as a chief directing officer, he is duty bound to do whatever to make sure that the organisation lives and survives.”

Death ruled accident

Chief Albert Luthuli died in July 1967 after he was allegedly run over by a train in an accident.

Following his demise, an inquest ruled that Luthuli was walking on a railway line when he was struck by a train. It said he died after fracturing his skull.

The National Prosecuting Authority informed the court that the Luthuli family did not accept the finding. And that it had, for the past 58 years, expressed its dissatisfaction with the finding. That was until it was re-opened recently.

Luthuli was the first African to be awarded a Nobel Prize for Peace.

The inquest continues.

