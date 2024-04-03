Luxury properties seized after DRC diplomat defrauded Denel

A bank account with a balance of R35-million, another one worth over R200 000, and four luxury properties are some of the valuables the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized from a top Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) diplomat on Tuesday.

DRC Defence Attache to South Africa, Brigadier Ngoy Timothee Makwamba, allegedly defrauded the DRC embassy in 2022 by illegally presenting himself as a representative of the embassy and received a payment refund of R49.6-million from Denel.

He proceeded to use some of the money to purchase four luxury properties for himself and his family at prime locations, including Centurion Golf Estate, The Falcons situated at Eastwood, Northcliff, and Arcadia in Pretoria.

Criminal case opened

The DRC government has allegedly opened a criminal case against Makwamba for fraud and theft, according to Phumla Mahanjana, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mahanjana said one of the duties assigned to Makwamba by the Ministry of Defence of the DRC were to purchase weapons from the Denel Group, a state-owned, commercially driven company and strategic partner for innovative defence, security, and related technology solutions in South Africa.

“The DRC embassy then made a payment of R49.6-million to the Denel Group,” according to Mahanjana.

However, the Denel Group could not process the order and arranged to pay back the money to the DRC embassy.

Makwamba’s contract terminated

“In December 2022, the DRC government terminated Brigadier Ngoy’s contract, and [he] was no longer mandated to represent the country.

“Instead, Brigadier Ngoy fraudulently and unlawfully represented himself to Denel as the delegated representative of the DRC.

“He was still a signatory to the defence account of the DRC and had the authority to instruct them on where to make the refund payment.

“Brigadier Ngoy then provided the Denel Group with bank account details belonging to Johan van Heerden Attorneys, where the Denel Group paid the refund of R49.6-million on April 13 2023.”

Following their receipt, Johan van Heerden Attorneys transferred the funds to Makwamba’s provided bank accounts and used them to make property purchases.

Properties under kids’ names

The properties were then registered under his and his children’s names, Milleno Timothee Ngoy and Ngoie Glo-Glo Gloria, and other persons from the DRC.

“Investigations by the Financial Intelligence Centre revealed the flow of funds, which led to the identification of two bank accounts.

After receiving the preservation order, the Sheriff visited the four properties on April 2, along with the Curator Bonis and representatives of AFU, to serve the preservation.

“The four properties are now placed under the control of the Curator Bonis. The next step is to apply for the final forfeiture order,” the NPA said.

“After obtaining the final forfeiture order, the properties will be sold at a public auction and the money returned to the DRC.”

