L’vovo hooks up with amapiano king DJ Maphorisa to revive career

King of amapiano DJ Maphorisa is set to go into the studio with kwaito legend L’vovo Derrango.

String of bad lucks

In 2022, L’vovo, real name Thokozani Ndlovu, encountered a string of bad luck turns in his life. After his mother died, he was badly injured in a head-on collision. In December of the same year, he suffered a stroke.

These tragic episodes saw the larger-than-life musician disappear from the music scene.

Now the one time music mega-star is set to leave his home in Durban and relocate to Joburg to work with the amapiano maestro.

Relocating from Durban to Joburg

Source close to the situation tell Sunday World that the Bayangisukela hitmaker needs this chance to enter into the amapiano genre.

“We’ve all witnessed the tragic episodes in his life over the years, losing his mother in 2021, a horrific accident which took him over seven months to recover. Then there was a stroke, which really put his music career to bed. I mean it’s too much,” the source said.

Studio reunion 12 years later

Another source said: “Late last year he has been contemplating on amapiano but chose to stay on in kwaito. But the amapiano genre has surpassed kwaito on the airwaves, with downloads and events.

“So now he was left with no choice but to act towards what the target market wants as far as dance music is concerned.”

Has what it takes to enter amapiano genre

An artist from the industry, who didn’t want to be named, said: “uDerrango has all the skills to be part of amapiano movement. He’s got energy, dancing moves and charisma to make it and draw back his music fans. It’s not a bad move. Maphorisa is the guy who’ll make things happen for him.”

It’ll not be the first time Maphorisa worked with L’vovo. Back in 2012 they paired on L’vovo’s smash hit single Palesa, featuring Professor.