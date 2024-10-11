Lwazi Mahlangu appointed as Public Works and Infrastructure DDG

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed Cabinet’s appointment of Lwazi Mahlangu as the Deputy Director-General for Governance, Risk and Compliance within the department.

The appointment follows the minister’s intention to fill critical vacancies within the department. The department has seen acting officials for a number of years.

Set to bring leadership and stability to a critical division

“Mr Mahlangu’s appointment will go a long way to bring leadership and stability to a critical division within the department. As we work to build a strong foundation to end corruption and improve service delivery,” Macpherson said on Thursday.

Mahlangu’s appointment was announced at a post-Cabinet media briefing. The briefing was addressed by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

“Mr Mahlangu brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served in it in an acting capacity. And over the years he has earned the respect of public officials.

First 100 days in office

“Together with other actions, we are taking in the department such as the readvertisement of Deputy Director-General positions and the reform of the Human Resources Department. I believe that we are building a professional public service within the department,” he said.

Within 100 days in office, Minister Macpherson has taken decisive action to stabilise the public service within the department. He appointed Carmen-Joy Abrahams as Acting Deputy Director-General of Corporate Services.

This to addresses concerns about irregular practices. Abrahams has also been asked to complete a skills audit of all those in the department’s Senior Management Service. This to ensure that it has the skills necessary to fill full its mandate.

Minister Macpherson said the department will move with speed to conduct interviews and take those outcomes to Cabinet. This is following the closure of applications for further senior positions.

Taking action to stabilise the department and improve service delivery

“There is truly a new energy within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. To take action to stabilise the department and improve service delivery.

“We will build on this momentum to implement meaningful reforms within the department. To turn South Africa into a construction site and use public assets for public good. Let us build South Africa,” Macpherson said.

SAnews.gov.za

