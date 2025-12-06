M-23 rebels enter, take control of the eastern Congo city of Bukavu

M-23 rebels entered the eastern Congo city of Bukavu on Sunday, after marching south and fighting their way through several key towns along the shores of Lake Kivu. By Monday, reports suggested the city was fully under M-23 Control.

Congolese government troops pulled out of the city of Bukavu at the weekend, blowing up ammunition dumps as they left, and leaving the city to advancing M-23 rebels.

There was minor resistance on some roads into the city, with a vehicle full of government supporting troops destroyed on a road close to Lake Kivu at the entrance to the city.

A long line of rebel soldiers could be seen along a key road leading into the city. And many bystanders cheered as they arrived, with soldiers offered water and other refreshments.

An M-23 officer called on any government troops remaining in the city to surrender.

