Mabona defends Pretoria primary school from allegations of racism

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona was under pressure on Thursday trying to calm down disgruntled parents who accused Laerskool Danie Malan of racism.

The Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North has been accused of denying access to black children into its premises, which saw tensions rising outside the school premises.

Mabona has since denied the allegations, saying the department has accommodated learners in terms of the school’s capacity and not race.

“It is not the first time this is happening. Last year, we had the same situation whereby parents went outside and called for racism to end,” Mabona said.

“But to a certain extent, we had to accommodate those we could in terms of the capacity that the school has.”

In a statement on Thursday, the EFF condemned the alleged racism and exclusion of black learners from Laerskool Danie Malan.

EFF Gauteng Statement on Laerskool Danie Malan Racism and exclusion of black children. pic.twitter.com/PdmTyzN8Kg — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the DA embarked on an oversight visit to schools around Soweto and discovered that there is a high number of pupils still waiting to be placed by the provincial department of education.

It stated that the lack of readiness in some schools across Gauteng will have a negative impact on learners, and gave education MEC Matome Chiloane until the end of the week to ensure that all learners are placed.

Inland provinces’ schools reopened for the 2023 academic year on Wednesday.

