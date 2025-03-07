Mabonga was banned from Solo, says top cop Masemola

The well-known nightclub Solo has spoken out after the passing of businessman Sphamandla Mabonga, the ex-lover of Londie London.

Mabonga was involved in a fatal altercation at Solo in Sandton on Thursday night.

Mabonga tried to enter the venue with a firearm, which is against the club’s no-firearms policy, according to the police.

This led to a heated confrontation between his bodyguards and the club’s security guards, resulting in a shootout.

Two bodyguards were killed on the scene, while Mabonga and four others were rushed to the hospital. Sadly, Mabonga succumbed to his injuries.

Police revealed that Mabonga had a history of violence, including a previous arrest for a shooting at another Sandton nightclub in 2024.

Upset and traumatised

When Sunday World arrived on the scene on Friday, it noticed that some of the workers appeared upset, while others were cleaning blood off the crime scene.

Some claimed that it was not until they reported for duty that they learnt about the shooting.

Others who chose not to talk to the media claimed that being present when the incident occurred had traumatised them.

Later, the cleaning was taken over by a cleaning service company that showed up in a white Ford Ranger bakkie.

“The management of Solo Sandton wishes to confirm that a security breach incident occurred at our establishment on March 6, 2025, as reported in the media,” reads a statement from the nightclub.

“The safety and wellbeing of our patrons are top priorities, and we maintain a strict no-weapons and no-violence policy at our restaurant.

“On the evening of March 6, a group of males attempted to forcibly enter our premises while armed. Our security personnel resisted, and the situation escalated.

“Fortunately, our security and the local community police forum responded swiftly and effectively to neutralise the threat.

“We extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the innocent parties who were injured during the incident.”

An unnamed source claimed to have seen the shooting last night and to have had to hide behind the DJ booth when three people were shot and killed.

Prohibited from visiting Solo

Manav Singh told Sunday World that he and his friends were at the Greenhouse restaurant when the shooting happened.

“We are still a bit shaken, but everything was so scary. The worst part of it all is that my car got shot at three times,” said Singh.

“My rear window and drivers mirror have been damaged by bullets I have no business with.”

According to Fannie Masemola, the national commissioner of police, it is known that the businessman was previously prohibited from entering the establishment.

“This figure was out on bail for such similar cases of attempted murder in some of those clubs,” said Masemola.

“There are a number of cases that he was out on bail for. So, as you know, we arrest; we do our best to oppose bail, but at the end of the day, we cannot guarantee we keep someone inside.”

