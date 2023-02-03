Mabuyane saddened by vicious and senseless mass killings

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is saddened by vicious and senseless mass killings targeting the elderly and the youth in the province.

This after 10 people were massacred by unidentified gunmen in two separate incidents in Thantseka and Qunu villages near Mthatha on Wednesday night.

“It is heartbreaking to hear that elderly women, children and heads of households lose their lives in the most brutal way in our province,” Mabuyane said late on Thursday.

He further expressed grave concern on repeated attacks on families in the O.R. Tambo and Chris Hani districts, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“The high rate of these incidents is indicative of a decay in moral fibre. All sectors

of society should work together to fight crime and restore peace, as well as promote

safety and security in our communities.”

When gun-wielding criminals invade homes and randomly shoot at families, said the premier, that does not only bring distraught to the family, but it injects fear and anxiety in the community.

Mabuyane called on law-enforcement agencies to remain focused and treat each incident as a high priority. “Law-enforcement agencies must follow all leads to identify these criminals and bring them before the courts of law to face their crimes.”

He offered condolences to affected families and called for greater effort to serve and protect communities, rural and urban, in the province.

In the first incident, seven people were killed instantly when gunmen gained entry into a house and sprayed their victims with bullets. The motive for the killing is still unknown.

According to a police report, the killers proceeded to another homestead at the Thantseka location where they also shot dead a 62-year-old woman, her 13-year-old grandson, and a 44-year-old woman who was at a house next door.

Relating the incidents, police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said it is alleged that unknown gunmen entered a rondavel in Qunu on Wednesday night and opened fire on seven people – four men and three women – between the ages 32 and 46.

Dockets of murder have been opened and the police are investigating.

On Sunday night, gunmen killed eight people at a birthday party in Gqeberha.

Seven people were initially killed and another four wounded after two gunmen entered a house in Kwazakhele and opened fire on guests. One of the wounded people later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The police are still searching for the gunmen.

