Macpherson makes bold promise to Mamelodi residents

Dean Macpherson, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, has vowed to speed up a Mamelodi community project that has experienced numerous delays due to red tape and bureaucracy over the years.

Macpherson’s spokesperson, James De Villiers, said the minister has promised to expedite the development of the EduPark community project.

Accelerating development

“The EduPark and Mamelodi Skate Club, which form part of it, are examples of how we need to accelerate development in our communities using state assets,” said Macpherson.

“The EduPark development has the financial backing of international donors to develop sports, education, and agricultural facilities, but has been waiting for the release of unused state land in Mamelodi for the development to take place.

“For us to use public assets for the public good, we will need to increase the number of partnerships the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has with private and non-profit role players, such as EduPark, to utilise unutilised public land for the best interest of communities.”

Unused state land

De Villiers said the delays in the development of EduPark further highlight how unused state land becomes a problem for municipalities such as the City of Tshwane.

Said Macpherson: “When the state does not utilise or protect state land, it often becomes a dumping ground for rubbish or illicit activities, where the municipality is then accused of not taking action to clear and protect the property when it is not their responsibility.

“Going forward, we need to work together with municipalities to identify problematic properties and see how they can be used for public good.”

