Macufe in turmoil as Free State supply chain boss is removed at eleventh hour

Questions are mounting over the sudden removal of Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation supply chain boss Takalani Ramabulana from his position at a critical stage of preparations for Macufe.

The festival is the flagship of the Free State’s sports, arts and culture in the provincial calendar and is starting on Thursday.

Ramabulana was removed as Director: Supply Chain Management (SCM) on August 21, and placed in the Archives portfolio within the department, raising questions about the reasons for the move and whether it could have implications for procurement linked to the flagship arts and culture festival.

READ: Procurement wars cloud Macufe weeks before festival

Questions over Ramabulana’s removal

The department has been asked to explain whether Ramabulana was suspended, transferred, redeployed or simply relieved of his SCM responsibilities and what administrative or legal basis was used to effect the decision.

Of particular concern is whether the move was triggered by allegations of misconduct, poor performance, an internal investigation or operational concerns.

Insiders within the department also stated that the timing of the decision has also come under scrutiny, given the critical role played by SCM in processing tenders, contracts, supplier appointments and payments associated with Macufe.

“The way things had happened regarding the removal of Ramabulana is very suspicious due to the fact that he was the one heading that portfolio. Another issue that is really making all this to be more suspicious is that the department found itself on the backfoot when you reported about the alleged inflated booking fee of the artist, where it was stated that her appearance would cost the Free State government R1.3-million. On top of that, the cancellation of Salif Keita embarrassed the department, and we don’t even know how will the money be recovered,” said our source.

‘Top brass must take the blame’

Another senior official within the department said that all the mess regarding Macufe should squarely be placed at the door of the top management.

“All the three bosses within the department are responsible for the mess that is happening there. They should take the blame for all wrong things happening over Macufe. Remember last year at the eleventh hour, the MEC Zanele Sifuba removed all the powers from the former HOD, Steve Tshabalala. Now the same thing is happening with Ramabulana being a fall guy to the mess that is happening there,” said our source.

Sunday World asked the department whether Ramabulana was handling any outstanding Macufe procurement matters when he was removed, how many processes were affected and what measures were put in place to ensure continuity.

Questions have also been raised about whether the department identified any procurement risks arising from the sudden change in leadership.

However, the spokesperson of the department, Tankiso Zola, did not want to respond to specific questions asked.

“Employee/employer relations matters are internal matters that cannot be discussed in the media,” said Zola.

Zola also did not want to disclose to this publication the name and details of Ramabulana’s replacement, including the appointment letter, qualifications and experience, and the official who authorised the nomination.

The department also refused to disclose whether Ramabulana had handed over Macufe-related procurement files, tenders, contracts, invoices, supplier information and other outstanding matters and who took responsibility for these documents and processes.

Insiders told Sunday World that the identity of the official who made the final decision to remove Ramabulana is also being questioned.

“We were not told who took a decision to remove Ramabulana between MEC Sifuba, HOD Masego Tshabalala and CFO Pule Khiba.

“We have been asking whether the decision was made by the head of department, MEC, chief financial officer or another official, and whether the move was a collective decision or made by a single authority. Given that Ramabulana reports to the CFO as his line manager, questions have also been raised about whether the CFO had previously raised concerns about his conduct or performance and whether such concerns were formally documented. Even MEC Sifuba has also been asked whether she was consulted before the decision was taken, whether she approved or directed the move and when she was informed of the reasons for Ramabulana’s removal but nothing came to the fore. Based on how things work in the department, nobody took a decency to assure the staff of any developments of the removal of Ramabulana to state if he was given an opportunity to respond to any concerns or allegations before the decision was implemented. If an investigation has been launched, the department should tell us who is conducting it, what is being investigated and when the probe is expected to be completed,’ said a source.

The role of oversight bodies has also come under the spotlight.

Answers not forthcoming

Sunday World also asked the department to respond on whether the Auditor-General of South Africa, internal audit, National Treasury or any other oversight body had previously raised concerns about SCM processes under Ramabulana’s leadership, but Zola did not respond.

With millions of rands potentially passing through procurement processes linked to Macufe, the department has been challenged to provide assurance that all procurement processes overseen by SCM before Ramabulana’s removal complied with supply-chain management regulations and departmental policies.

Another senior official said that Ramabulana was given a letter to state reasons why he should not be suspended, to which he responded.

At the centre of the controversy is whether the decision is connected in any way to Macufe procurement.

Sifuba did not respond to questions sent to her.

Tshabalala said: “Please note that, in accordance with the department’s established protocol, all media enquiries are handled and coordinated through the departmental spokesperson.”

Khiba said, “Your inquiry is noted. In line with communication policy, all media enquiries must be directed to the spokesperson of the department.”

Ramabulana declined to comment and stated that Zola was in a better position to comment as the spokesperson of the department.