Madikizela quits Eastern Cape legislature

Former Eastern Cape public works and infrastructure MEC Babalo Madikizela has resigned from the provincial legislature.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday World on Tuesday morning, Madikizela confirmed that he has resigned. However, he shared that he does not know when he will depart because the process is being guided by the legislature.

“Resigning from the cabinet, which is chaired by the premier [Oscar Mabuyane], didn’t automatically mean a resignation from the legislature. I had to do that separately after my time as an MEC ends,” said Madikizela.

Last week, Madikizela said he was not only going to explore business opportunities for himself but will use his post-cabinet experience with his business knowledge to assist the small and medium enterprises to access opportunities.

His stay as a member of the legislature caused a big headache for the ANC in the Eastern Cape because it meant someone would have to be sacrificed to open a vacancy for provincial treasurer Zolile Williams who is expected to be sworn in as a member of the legislature. He is also expected to join the provincial cabinet after reshuffling.

At the weekend, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the cabinet reshuffle would take place in the next two weeks.

