Madlala denies using crutch to fight intruders who killed Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala has denied using a crutch to fight any of the alleged intruders who invaded Kelly Khumalo’s home on the night Meyiwa was killed.

Madlala was in the house with other occupants when Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg on October 26 2014.

It is alleged that Meyiwa was killed when two assailants entered the Khumalo home and demanded cellphones and money.

According to state witnesses, a scuffle erupted between the assailants and the occupants of the house. A few minutes later, Meyiwa lay on the ground gasping for air and bleeding from a gunshot wound.

In the protracted trial taking place in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday, Madlala, who is said to have been hurt on the big toe and was using a crutch to walk at the time, denied ever using the crutch to fight the alleged intruders.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo pointed out inconsistencies in witness testimonies.

Among these disparities was the assertion by Kelly’s sister, Zandie Khumalo, that Madlala had taken the crutch from her to fight the intruders.

However, Madlala denied the assertion and asked to only comment on statements he made.

“I think what I can react to is that part that says I also took a crutch. I do not remember getting hold of any crutch in that kitchen,” he said.

Madlala also told the court that he did not see where Meyiwa was shot.

He was also unable to determine the direction from which the shot came, simply recounting hearing a tremendously loud bang.

He clarified that he was not aware of the three shots as mentioned by Zandie in her testimony.

“I do not know this version of three shots. Since I started making statements, I have always said I heard one shot. I have never said I heard three shots.”

The trial continues.

