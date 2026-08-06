Madlanga calls for disciplinary action against Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the second interim report of the Madlanga Commission, confirming that the Section 84 presidential fact-finding body has recommended disciplinary action and possible criminal investigations against suspended deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, Witness G and businessman Brown Mogotsi.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday morning, Ramaphosa said he had noted the recommendations and referrals contained in the commission’s second interim report, which was submitted to him on 29 May 2026.

The report also recommends that the Office of the Inspector-General for Intelligence, or another competent authority, urgently investigate an alleged off-the-books Crime Intelligence operation involving Mogotsi and Witness G.

The Presidency said the commission’s recommendations were based on prima facie evidence heard during months of testimony and were made in terms of its powers to refer matters for urgent criminal investigation and disciplinary processes.

The latest referrals will now form part of the work of the South African Police Service’s special investigations task team established after the commission’s first interim report.

The recommendations come after months of often damning evidence before the commission, where both Sibiya and Nkosi found themselves at the centre of allegations involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and alleged political interference in police investigations.

Sibiya repeatedly denied allegations that he improperly interfered in investigations, received money through intermediaries or colluded with organised crime figures. He clashed sharply with commissioners as he defended his conduct and rejected claims that he sought to undermine the Political Killings Task Team and its investigations.

Nkosi, however, painted a starkly different picture.

The sergeant alleged that he acted as an intermediary for Sibiya, collecting cash from Matlala and alleged underworld figures, arranging meetings and carrying out instructions linked to sensitive police matters. He also described efforts to mend the fractured relationship between Sibiya and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Their evidence formed one of the commission’s most significant credibility contests, with commissioners repeatedly testing each version against documentary records, electronic communications and corroborating witnesses.

The commission also heard allegations that investigators from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) later visited Nkosi in prison in an attempt to persuade him to implicate suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and Matlala. Former Idac head Advocate Andrea Johnson acknowledged that, if true, such conduct would be “extremely serious” and inconsistent with proper investigative practice.

The Madlanga Commission is expected to submit its final report to President Ramaphosa on November 16 2026.