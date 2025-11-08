Madlanga Commission at a glance: Cops and robbers, blue lights, the goodie bag

Suspended deputy national commissioner of police Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya’s alleged links to Katiso “KT” Molefe and convicted criminal Stuart James Scharnick were laid bare before the Madlanga Commission this week.

Meanwhile, alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s use of state blue lights was also revealed at the Commission sitting in Pretoria.

During the testimony of South African Police Service (SAPS) national head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, Khumalo said a SAPS vehicle allocated to Sibiya’s head office in Pretoria was seen entering the Sandhurst house of Molefe.

Candid camera

In his testimony this week, Khumalo said after police arrested Molefe at his Sandhurst, Sandton, house on December 6 2024, police obtained CCTV footage of Molefe’s premises.

Khumalo played CCTV footage of November 27 2024 wherein a Sgt FE Nkosi is seen entering Molefe’s house driving a white BMW 3 Series that is a registered SAPS vehicle and allocated to Sibiya’s head office in Pretoria.

Khumalo said Nkosi is Sibiya’s subordinate and works in crime detection at national level under Sibiya.

The footage shows Nkosi driving into Molefe’s house in the said BMW, which Khumalo confirmed was a SAPS vehicle allocated to Sibiya’s office.

In the subsequent footage Khumalo played, captured during the same November 27 2024 encounter, Nkosi and Molefe are shown talking. Molefe is walking Nkosi to the car in question.

Goodie bag

Nkosi is seen carrying a white paper bag, which he did not have initially when he got to Molefe’s house.

“We do not know what is in the bag. Whatever Nkosi was carrying is something not heavy but of value. Nkosi is holding it dearly with his right hand… We do not know if it is chocolates or sweets…,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo also played another video dated October 9 2025, showing scenes outside Sibiya’s house, when members of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) political killings task team (PKTT) were conducting a search and seizure operation at the Centurion, Pretoria house.

In this video, the same white BMW that Nkosi drove into Molefe’s house is seen inside Sibiya’s premises. Sibiya is present.

He said on October 9, members of the KZN PKTT conducted a search and seizure operation at Sibiya’s house.

Bad company

Khumalo played the accompanying footage for the commission, where Sibiya is seen walking towards a white Toyota Hilux bakkie parked at the gate outside his house. Sibiya is seen entering the bakkie on the driver’s side and then driving off.

Khumalo said police investigations showed that the white Toyota Hilux bakkie that Sibiya was seen driving is owned by convicted criminal Sturat James Scharnick.

Khumalo said Scharnick’s criminal record revealed that he has a total of 34 cases, 18 of which he’s since been found guilty.

Eleven cases against him were withdrawn, and in five he was found not guilty.

Khumalo said Scharnick was found guilty mostly for theft of motor vehicles and carjacking and for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, plus common assault.

He said Scharnick was present in parliament last month as Sibiya’s protector. This was when Sibiya was testifying before parliament’s Ad Hoc committee. The committee is probing allegations made by KZN provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Ekurhuleni police top brass

The commission also heard testimony from suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) chief Isaac Mapiyeye and retired EMPD deputy police chief of auxiliary and logistical support Revo Spies.

Mapiyeye said in February 2023 the EMPD received a media inquiry from News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks regarding allegations that the EMPD’s deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi installed state blue lights in Matlala’s private vehicles.

Mapiyeye said the media inquiry came when he was on leave. He said Spies initiated an internal investigation regarding the allegations.

He said upon his return from leave, Spies referred the matter to the EMPD’s internal affairs unit and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.

Mapiyeye said in March 2023 Spies opened a case of fraud and corruption at the Boksburg Police Station against Mkhwanazi following evidence that Mkhwanazi had registered Matlala’s private vehicles as EMPD municipal vehicles, installed them with state blue lights. Evidence showed that Mkhwanzi allegedly forged a memorandum of understanding between EMPD and Cat VIP Protection (Pty) Ltd.

Mapiyeye said he did not sign the M OU in question.

He also did not sign the alleged agreement between EMPD and Medi Care 24 Tshwane District (Pty) Ltd, another company owned by Matlala.

The alleged agreements were compiled and signed on October 13 2021.

Mapiyeye said Mkhwanazi denied installing blue lights in Matlala’s private vehicles. Mkhwanazi had said “there is a relationship between the EMPD and CAT VIP Protection and Matlala’s company donated vehicles to EMPD…”

Julius Mkhwanazi is currently on special leave.

In September last year, the City of Ekurhuleni placed Mapiyeye on precautionary suspension due to sexual harassment allegations against him.

The commission resumes on Monday at 9:30am with further testimony from Spies.

